Open Menu

Elections Should Be Held Within 90 Days: Maula Bux Chandio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Elections should be held within 90 days: Maula Bux Chandio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Maula Bux Chandio on Sunday said that the caretaker government should take practical steps to save the people from inflation.

Talking to media persons at a hotel here, he said that caretaker government should take immediate actions to provide relief to the people.

Chandio remarked that they demand that elections should be held within 90 days and power should be handed over to the people so that their representatives can come and address their issues.

Related Topics

Hotel Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

3 hours ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

7 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

8 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

9 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan