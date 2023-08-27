Elections should be held within 90 days: Maula Bux Chandio

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Maula Bux Chandio on Sunday said that the caretaker government should take practical steps to save the people from inflation.

Talking to media persons at a hotel here, he said that caretaker government should take immediate actions to provide relief to the people.

Chandio remarked that they demand that elections should be held within 90 days and power should be handed over to the people so that their representatives can come and address their issues.