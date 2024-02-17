Elections Step Towards Promoting Democracy: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said the recently conducted General Elections in the country had been a step towards promoting democracy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said the recently conducted General Elections in the country had been a step towards promoting democracy.
In a statement, he said, “Significant turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally.”
“Post elections, it is imperative that all stakeholders realise that victory and defeat are inherent aspects of democratic processes,” he added
He said that parties and individuals who harboured any concerns regarding electoral irregularities were encouraged to pursue legal recourse through the available channels.
“Pakistan's legislative, judicial, and executive branches are resilient and stand ready to deliver impartial justice to all.
”
PM Kakar said, “While peaceful protest and assembly are fundamental rights, any form of agitation, violence, or incitement for vigilantism will not be condoned and law would take its course without any hesitation.”
“Anarchy and disorder will not be tolerated at this crucial time. This only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges.”
“The caretaker government implores patience, as political parties engage in consultations to form governments at both the Federal and provincial levels, in accordance with democratic traditions and norms. We hope that this process concludes as early as possible with mutual understanding and respect,” he added.
