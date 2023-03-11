Elections to be conducted after completion of census: Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that the next elections would be conducted after the completion of the ongoing census and the delimitation process.

Pakistan's economic condition could not bear the "burden of holding elections in April and October this year", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that holding elections in the two provinces (Punjab and KP) and for National Assembly in October would require a heavy amount. The government, he said, was currently engaged in compiling the data on the population of the country.