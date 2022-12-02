Elections to be held after completing tenure: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Development, Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that elections would be held on its schedule after the incumbent government completes its tenure.

This he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister also stressed the need for political consistency as the country could not be left in a state of "uncertainty" and "economic turmoil".

He said the economic crises were a global issue impacting Pakistan as well. He added that the country's present situation demanded political stability to stabilize the economy.

He said the country could not be allowed to go towards an economic crunch to fulfill the demands of Imran Khan for early elections.