UrduPoint.com

Elections To Be Held After Completing Tenure: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Elections to be held after completing tenure: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Development, Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that elections would be held on its schedule after the incumbent government completes its tenure

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Development, Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that elections would be held on its schedule after the incumbent government completes its tenure.

This he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister also stressed the need for political consistency as the country could not be left in a state of "uncertainty" and "economic turmoil".

He said the economic crises were a global issue impacting Pakistan as well. He added that the country's present situation demanded political stability to stabilize the economy.

He said the country could not be allowed to go towards an economic crunch to fulfill the demands of Imran Khan for early elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Ahsan Iqbal Government

Recent Stories

German Cabinet Refuses to Confirm Talks With Ukrai ..

German Cabinet Refuses to Confirm Talks With Ukraine on Patriot Deliveries

32 seconds ago
 Brussels Insists on Freezing EU Funds for Hungary ..

Brussels Insists on Freezing EU Funds for Hungary to Influence Budapest's Polici ..

33 seconds ago
 WHO Says 90% of World's Population Have Certain Le ..

WHO Says 90% of World's Population Have Certain Level of COVID-19 Immunity

35 seconds ago
 KU to hold pre-entry test for Visual Studies depar ..

KU to hold pre-entry test for Visual Studies department on Dec 4

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Two Haitian Nationals for Ties to Dru ..

US Sanctions Two Haitian Nationals for Ties to Drug Trade - Treasury Department

3 minutes ago
 UK's Sajid Javid Says Will Resign Ahead of 2024 El ..

UK's Sajid Javid Says Will Resign Ahead of 2024 Elections

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.