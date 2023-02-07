UrduPoint.com

Elections To Be Held As Per Schedule: Musadik Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would follow the Constitution for conducting elections as per schedule.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan was trying to "derail the democratic process".

He said Imran Khan was not serious about resolving public interest issues as the PTI leader had refused to participate in the APC meeting. The minister for state held that there was a need to have a dialogue on public interest matters but the PTI chairman was not willing to sit together.

He said Imran Khan was playing politics for "vested interest", adding the government would not allow any person to disrupt the peaceful environment of the country. He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators of the law.

