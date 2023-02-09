Elections to be held as per schedule: Rana Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said the formation of the caretaker government was imperative for conducting transparent elections in the country

He said this while talking to a private news channel.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed the caretaker government in Punjab province," said the minister.

Commenting on Imran's politics, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had "tried to create unrest in the country after dissolving assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa".

He said the PTI leader was also trying to "sabotage the peaceful environment of the country".

To a question about early elections, he said the elections would be held as per schedule.

He further stated the government was prepared to contest next elections whenever they are held.