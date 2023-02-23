UrduPoint.com

Elections To Be Held At Its Due Time, Date; No Early Elections: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Elections to be held at its due time, date; no early elections: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that elections would be held at its due time and date and there was no possibility of early elections as PTI was making propaganda to divert public attention.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible to conduct free and fair elections in the country, he expressed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the chairman of PTI Imran Khan had damaged the economy and other departments of the country.

Replying to a question, he said people are facing problems due to the price hike that had been created by the PTI government.

Commenting on the court arrest movement (Jail Bharo Tehreek), the minister said Imran Khan was playing tactics to gain personal interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Price Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

19 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

34 minutes ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

1 hour ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

1 hour ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.