Elections To Be Held At Specified Time: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Elections to be held at specified time: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and leader of PML-N Mian Javed Latif Thursday said that elections would be held at its specified time and date as there was no possibility to conduct early elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that PTI chairman Imran Khan's main objective was to come back in power by holding early elections which was not possible. Imran should respect the institutions of the country and he must abide by the rule of law of honorable courts, he said.

Commenting on the behavior of PTI chief, he said that Imran Khan had always used abusive language about others so he should have looked first at what he himself and his party members had done in their tenure.

Replying to a question, Javed said PTI made the country economically disabled and created a financial crisis whereas the govt always supports dialogues to resolve important state matters.

He said that the former PTI government made false cases against PML-N and now, Imran Khan was always misguiding the public in his so-called public gatherings.

