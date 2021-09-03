Elections to be held in 2023; says Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure with success.

The leadership of PTI government had authority to conduct early elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The elections, he said, would be held in 2023.

He further said the PTI would win the next polls on the basis of delivery and performance.

Replying to a question about the status of ongoing projects, he said, "We are trying to complete the projects initiated by the government."Replying to another question about the announcement of early elections, he said, we could announce the elections date next day as it was prerogative of any elected government.

Dispelling the impression of early elections, he said the PTI government would complete its five-year term without facing any trouble.