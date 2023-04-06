Close
Elections To Be Held In Oct: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Elections to be held in Oct: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Thursday said 2023 elections would likely be held in October as conducting elections in this current political, economic and security situation was not feasible for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said early elections could create many issues for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) like the problems of delimitation unresolved. After compiling data from the census results, the ECP could hold free, fair and transparent elections, he added.

In reply to a question about security for polling stations, he said that Pakistan Army could not deploy jawans in every corner of the polling stations.

He said Pakistan's Armed forces were fighting the war on terrorism with success. Keeping in view the current situation, he suggested all the political parties including the PTI wait for elections till October.

The government would provide all required funds, security and other essential items to the ECP for conducting transparent elections across Pakistan in October, he said.

