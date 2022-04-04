UrduPoint.com

Elections To Be Held On EVM: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Elections to be held on EVM: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that general elections would be held on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Overseas Pakistanis would be able to vote via internet voting.

In a statement, he said that "PTI kicks off its election campaign and Parliamentary board to be formed soon".

He said that the ideological and die-hard workers of the party should be given top priority. He called the opposition to also get ready.

More Stories From Pakistan

