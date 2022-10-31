Elections to be held on its scheduled time: Khurram Dastgir

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that the general election would be held on its scheduled time and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would finalize its program in consultation with his allies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that the general election would be held on its scheduled time and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would finalize its program in consultation with his allies.

Talking to media persons during inauguration of 500-KV Painsara grid station at Jhang Road here, he said that everyone had the right to participate in peaceful protest but no one would be allowed to damage public property in the garb of protestation.

Responding to a question, he said, "We have tested our political opponent who is hurling threats of protestation and we will not bow down before him".

"We are ready to negotiate with those who want to protect democracy and state institutes.

If anyone tried to take law into hand, he would be dealt with an iron hand", he added.

He said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure and the elections would be held in October 2023. Everyone should prepare himself for the general election by keeping in view its scheduled time and date, he added.

He welcomed the first state visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and said that it would yield positive results. After this visit, major projects would be completed speedily within months not in years to provide maximum relief to the masses as early as possible, he added.