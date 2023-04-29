Elections to be held on set time & date: Mian Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Saturday said that his government would hold general elections in the country on a fixed time and date as per the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's main motto was to come back in power by holding early elections which is not possible.

The minister said that Imran should respect the institutions of the country and he must abide by the rule of law of honourable courts.

Commenting on his behaviour, the minister said that Imran Khan had always used abusive language to others so he should have looked first at what he himself and his party members had done in their tenure.

Replying to a question Mian Javed said PTI made the country economically disabled and created a financial crisis whereas the govt always supports dialogues to resolve important state matters.

He said PTI made false cases towards PML-N and he always misguided the public in his so-called public gatherings.