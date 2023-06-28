Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2023) Federal Minister and PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said that the elections would be held on stipulated time.

Talking to media in Lahore on Wednesday, he said if the mastermind of May 9 and 10 gets any concession, the nation will not tolerate it because this is not an attack on an institution but on the state and security of Pakistan.

Javed Latif added that those who have brought petitions of not being punished under the Army Act should be asked when the Army Act was made.

