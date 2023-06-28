Open Menu

Elections To Be Held On Stipulated Time: Javed Latif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2023 | 02:51 PM

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

The PML-N leader says  if the mastermind of May 9 and 10 gets any concession, the nation will not tolerate it because this is not an attack on an institution but on the state and security of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2023) Federal Minister and PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said that the elections would be held on stipulated time.

Talking to media in Lahore on Wednesday, he said if the mastermind of May 9 and 10 gets any concession, the nation will not tolerate it because this is not an attack on an institution but on the state and security of Pakistan.

Javed Latif added that those who have brought petitions of not being punished under the Army Act should be asked when the Army Act was made.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Media

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

2 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

2 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

3 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

3 hours ago
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

4 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan