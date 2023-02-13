Elections to be held on time according to Constitution: Federal Minister of Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik

Federal Minister of Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Monday said irrespective of the deteriorating economic conditions, general elections in the country would be held at their scheduled time according to the Constitution and law

Both the economic and law & order situations were the worst because of the wrong policies of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, however, the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not want to delay the same unconstitutionally, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He viewed that the purpose of elections was to transfer powers to the elected representatives in a transparent way to serve the public and not for political gains.

The Election Commission of Pakistan was an independent institution and it should take steps to conduct elections in a transparent and fair manner while keeping in view on the ground situation, he added.