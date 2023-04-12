Elections to be held on time: Federal Minister, Mian Javed Latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister, Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday refuted the notion that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was evading the elections and that election to be held on time, across the country at once.

Talking to a private media channel he said that Coalition government came into power through a Constitutional process, unlike Imran khan accession through back doors.

Referring to 2018 elections, the minister alleged that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leadership was disqualified under a well-thought-out plan just before the elections, while the rest were facilitated in that election.

Criticizing Imran Khan he said that the so-called champions of court's supremacy were attacking the courts till yesterday. PML-N always abide by the Law and PDM's struggle was for the supremacy of Parliament, he asserted.