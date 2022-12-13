Elections to be held on time: Musadik Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said the elections would be held on time.

He was talking to a private news channel on Tuesday.

He said the holding of elections was the prerogative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the PTI had left the country in "economic crises" whereas the incumbent government (PDM) was making efforts to stabilize the economy,Musadik Malik alleged that Imran took "kickbacks" worth billions of rupees. He further said that last year people faced an acute shortage of gas and their government managed to overcome this challenge to a some extent this year.