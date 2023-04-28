UrduPoint.com

'Elections To Be Held On Time': Tahira Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

'Elections to be held on time': Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tahira Aurangzeb on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership not to indulge in the blame game as the coalition government will hold elections at its right time after completing the Constitution period of government.

Talking to the ptv news channel, she said, "Khan Sahib there is no need to panic," adding, the government would respond to the tactics of negative politics with public service.

She mentioned that from day one, the PDM-led government had been asking the PTI leaders to come and discuss electoral reforms issue in the parliament but they always threatened and took unconstitutional steps to destabilize the system.

Tahira said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was delayed due to the PTI government.

PTI was also involved in the delay of the IMF bailout package as it never fulfilled the agreement with the IMF in the past, she claimed.

Replying to a question, Tahira said it was high time for all political parties including PTI to adopt the course of dialogue and resolve the political crisis in the country.

