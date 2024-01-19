Elections to be held on time, Tariq Fazal

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)' senior leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that the elections will be held on time and PML-N will soon unveil a comprehensive and dedicated election manifesto for the welfare of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always fulfilled its promises and will do so again.

He said that his leadership had successfully offset the energy shortfall and eliminated terrorism from the country.

He claimed that PML-N is fully prepared to go to the polls and will emerge as an effective parliamentary force.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif always believed in practical work instead of making hollow slogans, adding, that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) preferred the state over politics, and the previous regime had saved the country from bankruptcy.

