UrduPoint.com

Elections To Help Meet Challenges Facing Pakistan: President Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said holding of fresh elections would help meet challenges facing Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said holding of fresh elections would help meet challenges facing Pakistan.

In an interview to a private television channel, he said, according to the constitution, the Election Commission should always be prepared for holding the elections.

He said elections were very important for Pakistan and the spirit of the constitution should be followed.

Elections should not be avoided by finding loopholes in the constitution, he added.

The president said elections at the national, provincial and local levels were reflective of the will of the people.

Elections should be held on time or before time and avoiding election was undemocratic, he added.

The president said according to the constitution he could ask the prime minister to get a vote of confidence if he would feel that he lacked majority vote in the National Assembly.

He said opposition which was outside the National Assembly had popularity among the people.

Political parties should take responsibility for taking the country forward, he stressed.

He told that he talked to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about the need to hold elections.

The current establishment wanted to stay away from politics, he remarked.

Dr Arif Alvi expressed confidence that Pakistan would not default economically. The biggest issue for Pakistan at the moment was its economy, he noted.

He said no "red line" could be imposed on a politician who was linked to the people of Pakistan.

He said members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly but their resignations were not accepted.

He said it should be ensured that the next elections in Pakistan were free and fair.

"I tried my best for use of electronic voting machines in the polls and for giving voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis," he concluded.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Ishaq Dar TV From Best Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip ..

Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip to Derby defeat at Old Traffor ..

11 minutes ago
 ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG ..

ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG Khan

7 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues guide ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues guidelines for LG poll voters

7 minutes ago
 UNSC unity key in face of women's rights abuses by ..

UNSC unity key in face of women's rights abuses by Taliban: UN envoy

7 minutes ago
 Airstrike Damages 'Critical Infrastructure' Facili ..

Airstrike Damages 'Critical Infrastructure' Facility in Ukraine's Odesa - Author ..

7 minutes ago
 Renowned poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

Renowned poet Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.