Elections to improve socio-economic condition of merged districts : ANP

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and general Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak Monday said holding of provincial assembly elections were imperative for the socio-economic development of the merged tribal districts

Bajaur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Awami National Party ANP ) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and general Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak Monday said holding of provincial assembly elections were imperative for the socio-economic development of the merged tribal districts.

They said this while addressing a public meeting in Bajaur tribal district in connection with elections campaign of ANP nominees for the three provincial assembly seats here on Monday.

The ANP leaders said that representation of merged tribal districts in the provincial assembly was very important to address the main and core issues of the people of the region.

They told that holding of first ever provincial assembly elections in the merged tribal districts would open a new era of development and prosperity for its residents.

They said that ANP would continue its struggle for the right of the people of tribal districts and would not allow anyone to derail the journey of changes in the tribal district.

They asked the people to play their role in socio-economic development of the region by casting their vote on the polling day.

The ANP leaders said they were optimistic that the elections would be free, fair and impartial.