Elections to Mirpur District Coordination Council of NGOs to be held soon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) : January 24 (APP) ::Local chiefs of various AJK-based Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) met here at a high level meeting to discuss the reformation of the Mirpur District Coordination Council of the NGOs.

District Social Welfare Officer Malik Nisaar Ahmed chaired the meeting held here on Monday at the Akber Public library running under the auspices of local NGO 'Adaara Khidmat e Khalaq".

The meeting, attended and addressed among others by over 52 representatives of the NGOs including immediate past President of the District Coordination Council of the NGOs – illustrious philanthropist of AJK Dental Surgeon Dr. Tahir Mahmood, Prof. Sagheer Ahmed Aasi, Major (Retd) Sodagar Hussain, local senior Journalist Zaffar Mughal, Dr. Abdul Ghafar, Malik Muhammad Rafique, Khalil Anjum, Muhammad Mumtaz Malik and others .

The meeting invited healthy suggestions from the participants about reformation of the District Coordination Council of the NGOs to ensure its future vibrant role as an umbrella.

Because of the sickness of the representative and Director of the world-fame Kashmiri NGO – Center For Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) Altaf Hamid Nizami, ex President District Coordination Council Dr. Tahir Mahmood also represented the CPDR in the meeting besides in his own capacity being head of NGO – Anjuman Falah e Bahbood-e-Insaniyat Mirpur AJK.

Sharing their respective inputs, the representatives of the participant NGOs said that since almost all NGOs served the sick humanity all time under the spirit of serving the ailing humanity, the services of the NGOs should be acknowledged and praised by the concerned public quarters at the government level.