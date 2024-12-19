Elections to office bearers of a faction of the Mirpur Property Dealers to be held

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A faction of the Mirpur Property Dealers Association here Thursday announced the schedule of the elections to the office bearers of the organization.

Addressing a news conference at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, the group's leaders unanimously appointed local senior journalist Zafar Mughal as the election commissioner to conduct the polls.

According to the details, Amir Butt, chairman of his own faction of the Mirpur Property Dealers Association, announced that he would hold the elections of the organization for the next two-year period.

The Elections Commission, led by Election Commissioner Zafar Mughal, was announced with the members including Faisal Usman Advocate, Chaudhry Mudassar Iqbal Advocate, and Hamid Rauf Councilor Mirpur Municipal Corporation.

On this occasion, Election Commissioner Zafar Mughal announced the election schedule.

He said that the nomination papers will be received by 29/12/2024, which can be withdrawn from by 30 December at 9.00 pm.

The final list of the candidates will be displayed on 1st January 2025. While the election will be held on January 2, 2025. Polling will be held at the Quaid-e-Azam stadium office of the Association.

Zafar Mughal said that the election will be panel-wise, and the election fee will be Rs one lakh to contest the election for each office.

The name of the voters must be in the list, and the CBIC ID card shall have to be shown during polling of the vote by each registered member.

The counting of the votes will be done soon after the ending of the polling, and the results will be announced on the same day, Mughal declared.

