Elections: Trader Community Poses Confidence In PML-N
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The trader community has expressed confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in the general election.
Anjuman-e-Tajran City President Khawaja Shahid Razaq Sikka, during a shop-to-shop visit in eight bazaars here on Wednesday said that the PML-N was the only political party which had the capacity to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis, including inflation.
He said that February 8 was the day of accountability for political parties and the PML-N would win elections.
He said that people were looking eagerly towards the Pakistan Muslim League for some relief. Sikka said that Faisalabad district was the stronghold of the PML-N and the lion would roar after victory in the district on February 8.
Traders assured him of support to the PML-N candidates.
