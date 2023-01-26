UrduPoint.com

Elections Vital To Steer Country Out Of Challenges: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Elections vital to steer country out of challenges: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Asad Umar said on Thursday that elections were the only solution to steer the country out of existing challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Asad Umar said on Thursday that elections were the only solution to steer the country out of existing challenges.

Talking to media here, he said that fresh mandate was need of the hour. He said that PTI could not see people suffering, adding that two assemblies were dissolved for the country's better future.

Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Media

Recent Stories

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Industry, Trade Mi ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Industry, Trade Minister Manturov - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 531 Members of Rus ..

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 531 Members of Russian Military - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Vladimir Potanin and His C ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Vladimir Potanin and His Companies - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,4 ..

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,479 licences in 2022

18 minutes ago
 Chinese Scientists Develop Technology to Store mRN ..

Chinese Scientists Develop Technology to Store mRNA Vaccines at Room Temperature ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.