Elections vital to steer country out of challenges: Asad Umar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Asad Umar said on Thursday that elections were the only solution to steer the country out of existing challenges.

Talking to media here, he said that fresh mandate was need of the hour. He said that PTI could not see people suffering, adding that two assemblies were dissolved for the country's better future.

Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser and others were also present.