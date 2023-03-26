Elections will be held after Aug 2023': Rana Tanveer

UrduPoint.com

March 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said that the next general elections will be held on time after August 2023 and lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan's announcement delaying provincial assembly elections in Punjab as a decision 'in the best interest of the country.

The ECP under the constitution had postponed the elections keeping in view the security, political and economic challenges, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 to be followed by the establishment of an interim government that will hold elections," he further said.

He also called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership to end growing polarization in the country and decide on an election date by coming together.

Minister emphasised for electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the next elections.

Replying to a question, he replied that PTI through social media had damaged the system and misled nation, adding, the agenda of PML-N government is to bring stability in the country, and put the ailing economy back on a sustainable growth path.

