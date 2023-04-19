UrduPoint.com

Elections Will Be Held In October; Saleem Haider

Published April 19, 2023

Elections will be held in October; Saleem Haider

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that according to the announcement of the government, the elections will be held in October.

It is already known that this is the bench of PTI and the Supreme Court does not want to become a party, he said while talking to journalists on the occasion of Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by district president of Pakistan People Party, Sardar Ashar Hayat Khan here Wednesday.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that according to the constitution, the Supreme Court was supreme, the legislation was the power of the Parliament, but unfortunately, all the Chief Justices after Iftikhar Chaudhary were understanding this. We are not part of PDM but only allies of the government, he said and added that the political parties are playing their role.

