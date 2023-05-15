UrduPoint.com

Elections Will Be Held On Completion Of Tenure Of Assemblies: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2023 | 10:55 AM

Elections will be held on completion of tenure of assemblies: Marriyum

Marriyum Aurangzeb says the coalition government is holding a peaceful protest today against the constitutional violations taking place in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the elections will take place in the country on completion of constitutional tenure of assemblies as per the law.

In an interview with an international news organization, she said the coalition government is holding a peaceful protest today against the constitutional violations taking place in the country. She said our workers are disgruntled over some of the recent decisions of the Supreme Court.

The Information Minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is a fascist and inciting violence in the country.

Alluding to the recent ransacking and arson of public and private properties including ambulances, metro bus stations and hospitals, the Information Minister said the government acted prudently and exercised restraint.

She said the government does not believe in political victimization. Political instability is because of Imran Khan's actions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI Chairman is not answering to the corruption cases. The prominent cases against him are that of the foreign funding, Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana and Tyrian White.

Responding to a question about economic situation, the Information Minister said Pakistan is in safe hands.

We have successfully dealt with economic challenges in the past. She said the government has the will and experience to lead the country on the path of economic development.

