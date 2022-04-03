- Home
Elections Within 90 Days: Farrukh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that new elections would be held within 90 days.
