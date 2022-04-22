UrduPoint.com

Elections Without Electoral Reforms To Be Futile Exercise: ANP Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Awami National Party leader and former Provincial Minister, Wajid Ali Khan here Friday said that electoral reforms were imperative for holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to APP, he said early election without making necessary electoral reforms would be a futile exercise.

He said political forces and others relevant stakeholders should sit together for making necessary amendments in election laws so that no one can raise fingers in election results in future.

Elections laws relating to giving right of votes to oversees Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines may be revisited.

He said a lot of financial resources would be required for purchasing EVMs as nearly 15 months has left in general elections.

He suggested allocation of special seats for oversees Pakistanis to include them in decisions-making.

Wajid said political instability was harmful for economic growth and development, adding any wrangling among democratic forces would be detrimental for democracy in the country.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan has failed to address people problems during his three and half years rule.

The ANP leader said due to ill economic policies of the PTI Government, the value of rupee against Dollar has been slashed down, resulting an increase in price hike and inflation in the country, which made people life miserable.

Instead to give call of agitation march to Islamabad, he urged PTI leadership to sit together with the government for making necessary electoral reforms inevitable for continuity and strengthening of democracy in the country.

