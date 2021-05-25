Elective surgeries resumed in hospitals

The Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has decided to resume elective surgeries on Tuesday in all teaching/specialized hospitals in the province except Mayo hospital, Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department has decided to resume elective surgeries on Tuesday in all teaching/specialized hospitals in the province except Mayo hospital, Lahore.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan that the OPD services of four specialities ie ENT, Opthalmology,Dermatology and Dentistry had also been resumed.

Earlier, the OPD services and elective surgeries closed in hospitals due to surging cases of corona pandemic.

The secretary said in accordance with recommendations of the task force on corona, the department had decided to reopen all the public and private medical universities/medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing colleges/schools from May 27 (Thursday).

However, the 3rd year and 4th year students are allowed to attend classes on the campus strictly as per the Covid SOPs, he said.

The concerned VCs/principals would ensure arrangements for vaccination of all the students, he added.

Barrister Nabeel Awan said that all the concerned medical superintendents were asked to relieve the nursingstudents and nursing officers who were admitted for Post-RN BSc Nursing/one-year Specialization Course to attendtheir classes. The health department has issued notification to all the concerned for strict compliance.