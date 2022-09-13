Electoral activities in NA-157 resume after new date announcement

Electoral activities resumed time and again as soon as new date of polling in NA 157 was announced here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Electoral activities resumed time and again as soon as new date of polling in NA 157 was announced here.

Elections being postponed earlier in the constituency following massive floods were re-announced for new date of October 9. This seat was vacated by PTI's MPA Zain Hussain Qureshi.

Mehr Banu Qureshi, daughter of former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmoud Qureshi was fielded by PTI, while Ali Musa Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani, the former Premier and stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party appeared as opponent candidate in the constituency.

Both of the candidates resumed series of corner meetings together with door-to-door canvassing in full swing.

Returning Officer Muhammad Saleem talking to APP regarding upcoming bye-election stated that they had completed all-out preparations for conducting elections.

He assured holding of peaceful and transparent elections on October 9.