Electoral Alliance To Be Based On PML-Q's Political Position: Shujaat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Central President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Sunday that he would decide on any kind of election alliance while maintaining his party's individual political position in polls.

PML-Q Lahore General Secretary Nadeem Pehlwan met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed with him election campaign activities, seat adjustments and related issues.

The party president said consultations were under way regarding election matters, according to Nadeem Pehlwan.

Ch Shujjat said political parties should understand well that rhetoric would not work now, adding that they would have to deliver for the country, as the PML-Q had been supporter of practical measures for the public from the beginning.

Chaudhry Shujaat said reconciliation should be promoted in the country, and all parties should play their role to nurture the tradition. He said that society was in dire need of tolerance and for the purpose, political leadership should play its role.

