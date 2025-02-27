Electoral gender gap shrinks to 7.4% from 11.8 % in seven years:CEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, on Thursday, lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for achieving a significant milestone by reducing the gender gap in electoral rolls from 11.8% in 2018 to 7.4% by January 2025.

Inaugurating the fifth phase of inclusive women CNIC/voter registration campaign on International Women's Day 2025, alongside all four Election Commission members, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja, said this accomplishment highlights the ECP's ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and gender equality in the electoral process. The campaign's progress as a testament to the ECP's relentless efforts.

Sikandar Sultan Raja highlighted the Election Commission's comprehensive approach to further narrowing the gender gap in electoral rolls, calling it a shared legal responsibility of the ECP and NADRA, not just a promotional campaign.

He praised the dedication of the team and partners for their tireless work in ensuring inclusive voter representation during the previous four phases.

The past four phases of the campaign have emphasized promoting electoral participation on an equal basis for women and other marginalized groups. Significant measures were taken to enhance inclusion in the electoral process and advance gender equality, marking a crucial step toward ensuring fair representation for all.

CEC Raja emphasized that democracy thrives when every voice is heard and every citizen is given the opportunity to shape their future through their vote.

Referencing the Election Commission's constitutional mandate, he highlighted the importance of special measures under Article 25 and Sections 47 and 48 of the Elections Act 2017 to ensure the inclusion of women and marginalized groups.

He underscored the need for collaborative efforts between the Election Commission and NADRA to achieve this goal.

The Election Commission has laid the foundation for a Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework in the Asia-Pacific region, accompanied by a five-year action plan aimed at ensuring greater participation and representation of women and marginalized groups.

The Commission has also initiated gender-responsive budgeting and provided training to its staff at provincial and district levels for gender-sensitive planning, marking a significant step toward inclusive and equitable electoral processes.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) emphasized the Election Commission's dedication to creating a supportive environment for women, including the provision of daycare centers, transportation facilities, women's common rooms, and designated parking spaces.

The Commission has also ensured women's representation in key positions, such as District Election Commissioners (DECs) and Election Officers (EOs), and implemented a zero-tolerance policy against workplace harassment, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.

In his concluding remarks, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure the registration, inclusion, and empowerment of every citizen, particularly women and marginalized groups.

He congratulated the Election Commission's female staff for their contributions and reaffirmed the ECP's commitment to translating the ideals of International Women's Day into practical actions.