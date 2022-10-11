UrduPoint.com

Electoral Lists Including Of Larkana Displayed In District Election Commissioners' Offices: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioners' offices: Official

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Larkana Mohammad Hajin Abbasi while talking to the media persons, here on Monday, apprised that the final electoral lists in relation to the upcoming general elections, 2023 were displayed in all district offices of District Election Commissioners of Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot since October 07, 2022.

He further said that for the convenience and guidance of the public across the division, five One Window Centers had been set up in all the District Offices of the District Election Commissioners and 43 Submission Centers in all the Tehsils of Larkana Division.

In this regard, the public is requested to SMS their Computerized National Identity Card(CNIC) number to 8300 and confirm their vote in the final voter list, he added.

The Regional Election Commissioner also said that if anyone wants to change his/her vote address and want to include family member(s) then submit Form 21 or Form 23 for that purpose.

Related Topics

Election Vote Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur October SMS Family Media All

Recent Stories

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

3 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.