Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioners' offices: Official

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Larkana Mohammad Hajin Abbasi while talking to the media persons, here on Monday, apprised that the final electoral lists in relation to the upcoming general elections, 2023 were displayed in all district offices of District Election Commissioners of Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot since October 07, 2022.

He further said that for the convenience and guidance of the public across the division, five One Window Centers had been set up in all the District Offices of the District Election Commissioners and 43 Submission Centers in all the Tehsils of Larkana Division.

In this regard, the public is requested to SMS their Computerized National Identity Card(CNIC) number to 8300 and confirm their vote in the final voter list, he added.

The Regional Election Commissioner also said that if anyone wants to change his/her vote address and want to include family member(s) then submit Form 21 or Form 23 for that purpose.