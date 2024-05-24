Electoral Process In IIOJK Has No Impact On Kashmir Dispute: Altaf Wani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) asserted that electoral processes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have no bearing on the future resolution of the Kashmir dispute, on Friday.
According to APP Correspondent, Altaf Hussain Wani said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had previously declared that no electoral process in Kashmir could affect the nature or future disposition of the dispute.
Wani referenced UNSC Resolution 122 (1957), which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir should be determined by the will of the people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN's supervision.
He highlighted that elections, unlike a plebiscite, are conducted to establish administrative governance, not to decide the future of a disputed region.
Wani criticized the Indian government for allegedly misleading the world by manipulating election results and turnout, urging them to distinguish between elections and referendums, which gauge the people's aspirations in a disputed territory.
He reiterated that the Hurriyat Conference views elections under military occupation as illegitimate and insufficient to resolve the Kashmir issue.
According to Wani, true resolution and peace in the region can only be achieved by addressing the historical context of the Kashmir dispute and respecting the will of its people.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRA holds awareness session on workers welfare fund at FCCI5 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces summer vacations in educational institutions from June 15 minutes ago
-
SHRC demands arrest of murderers of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani5 minutes ago
-
Salient features of KP budget 2024-25, Rs 120b ADP announced15 minutes ago
-
KP Govt presents Rs 1754b surplus budget 2024-25; proposes 10pc increase in salaries, pensions25 minutes ago
-
DPO deputed two teams to arrest killers involved in journalist's killing25 minutes ago
-
DG KDA directs for every possible measure to facilitate tourists in Kaghan35 minutes ago
-
Health experts urges public to take prevention against heat wave35 minutes ago
-
Salient features of KP budget 2024-24, Rs 120b ADP announced35 minutes ago
-
Heat wave grips Larkana Division45 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, liquor and illegal weapons recovered in Attock45 minutes ago
-
Summer vacation schedule for KP schools issued55 minutes ago