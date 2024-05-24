Open Menu

Electoral Process In IIOJK Has No Impact On Kashmir Dispute: Altaf Wani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) asserted that electoral processes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have no bearing on the future resolution of the Kashmir dispute, on Friday.

According to APP Correspondent, Altaf Hussain Wani said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had previously declared that no electoral process in Kashmir could affect the nature or future disposition of the dispute.

Wani referenced UNSC Resolution 122 (1957), which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir should be determined by the will of the people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN's supervision.

He highlighted that elections, unlike a plebiscite, are conducted to establish administrative governance, not to decide the future of a disputed region.

Wani criticized the Indian government for allegedly misleading the world by manipulating election results and turnout, urging them to distinguish between elections and referendums, which gauge the people's aspirations in a disputed territory.

He reiterated that the Hurriyat Conference views elections under military occupation as illegitimate and insufficient to resolve the Kashmir issue.

According to Wani, true resolution and peace in the region can only be achieved by addressing the historical context of the Kashmir dispute and respecting the will of its people.

