Electoral Reforms Crucial To Free, Fair Election: Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said all the political parties in the government were agreed for electoral reforms that were crucial to free and fair election in the country

"Single point agenda among all political parties to the coalition is to bring electoral reforms and conduct free and fair election," he said while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Shazia Marri.

Rejecting all the rumors about Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's meeting with Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif in London, he said the former met the latter to congratulate him on the major democratic victory in the centre and Punjab where their governments were ousted through vote of no-confidence motion.

He said Nawaz Sharif has invited Bilawal Bhutto for Iftar dinner today in London.

He said there was a need to bring another Charter of Democracy as the last one was signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto in 2006 in London.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party would make all of its efforts to put the country on right direction and steer it out of the economic crisis.

