Electoral Reforms: Govt For Making Democratic System More Transparent, Credible

Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said the government for the first time was going to introduce much needed electoral reforms in the Election Act 2017 to make the democratic system more transparent and credible.

In a talk show on a private news channel, he said under the new system, the delimitation would be based on number of registered voters against the old system of census based to remove imbalance among various Constituencies.

The prime minister had made it clear that the present electoral system was against the spirit and basic principles of democracy, he expressed.

He said a committee comprising all stakeholders including National Database and Registration Authority and Election Commission of Pakistan was formed to review the Election Act 2017 and identify its flaws.

He said the Act was earlier passed by the parliament in October 2017 following dozens of meetings by the parliamentary committee to accommodate all the recommendations of the Supreme Court. Now, the recommendations of the reforms committee had been sent to the parliament for making them parts of the Act, he added.

