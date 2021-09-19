UrduPoint.com

Electoral Reforms Must For Transparent Elections: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Electoral reforms must for transparent elections: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that transparent elections would boost the morale of Election Commission of Pakistan and electoral reforms now become necessary for transparent elections.

In order to make next elections fair, he added, the government was working with commitment but the Opposition was becoming an obstacle in the way of free and fair elections despite the fact that election results would come in front of people within few hours through electronic voting machine.

He was talking to well-known businessman Gorez Habib Khan, Members of Assembly from Tehreek-e-Insaaf and media here at Governor House.

Strengthening the institutions was the top most priority of government for which they were taking practical steps, he added.

The Governor said that from the day first, the government was inviting all the political parties to sit together in order to make electoral reforms but opposition was refusing instead of having discussion with government. Still there is time, opposition should negotiate with government to make the next elections transparent, he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said there was no doubt in it that fingers had been raised on every election that held in Pakistan so far but the PTI government wanted to make the next elections absolutely transparent so that even the losing candidate could not raise a finger on it. Other than electronic machine, he said, there was no option for transparent elections.

He said, "We have told the opposition before and saying this again that government is not scared of their long march and threats. The government is not going anywhere before 2023.

The elections will be held on time and people will decide with the power of their vote that to which party they want to see in next government." Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar added that public-private partnership was very important for national progress. The PTI government protected Pakistan from bankruptcy and due to GSP Plus status, Pakistan earned profit of US$ 24 billion so far. "For the solution of businesscommunity's problems, the doors of Governor House are open and the government isaddressing them on priority basis," he added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Long March Progress Sunday Media All From Government Top Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

1 hour ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.