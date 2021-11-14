UrduPoint.com

Electoral Reforms National Agenda: Fawad

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 11:40 AM

Electoral reforms national agenda: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that electoral reforms was not the agenda of Imran Khan or PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf, it was a national agenda.

In a tweet, he said all political parties should move forward for creation of consensus on electoral reforms.

He said it would be a great achievement of the political system if an electoral system was established under which all the political leadership could trust the elections results.

