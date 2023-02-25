UrduPoint.com

Electoral Reforms Necessary Before Polls: Faisal Karim Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Electoral reforms necessary before polls: Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said the government did not want the elections to be postponed, however, he also stressed on related reforms calling it necessary Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP had always believed that all issues should be resolved as per the Constitution.

Faisal Kundi said that PPP believed that elections should be held on time, but at the same time, he added that if elections were held in these circumstances, no major party would accept the results.

"Will provincial governments formed after these elections not influence the general election of NA?" Kundi asked.

Condemning the current political situation, he said it was regrettable that political parties and leaders were so deeply divided that they were unable to form a consensus on the pressing political and national issues.

"Today, political parties need to sit together to form a united strategy against terrorism. There is a need for a national consensus on Afghan policy," he added.

