UrduPoint.com

Electoral Reforms Package To Eliminate Controversies About Election Results: Rana Sohail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Electoral reforms package to eliminate controversies about election results: Rana Sohail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Media Convener, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab, Rana Sohail has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled its promise of making electoral process transparent and the electoral reforms package passed by the joint session of the parliament would help eliminate controversies about the election results in future.

Felicitating the nine million overseas Pakistanis on getting the right to vote in the elections, he said that the PTI government had fulfilled its promise of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled another important promise made in its manifesto, he added.

He said, the joint setting of the parliament had passed unprecedented legislation and passed the bills linked with the basic rights of the citizens. PTI had laid a foundation of free, fair and transparent elections, he added.

The people had welcomed the Electoral Reforms Bill passed by the Parliament as this is another step of the incumbent government towards transparency in the electoral system. This would end the chances of rigging in the election process, he added.

He said the people would be provided relief as the government was striving hard to control inflation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a historic package to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

Under the Rs120 billion subsidy programme, eligible families would be able to purchase ghee, wheat flour and pulses at 30 per cent lower prices for the next six months, he added.

He said the PTI government had inherited a difficult economic situation and it worked day and night to bring the country out of economic crisis.

/395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Parliament Vote Media Government Wheat Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

52 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lü ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

31 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

46 minutes ago
 ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.