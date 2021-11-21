Electoral reforms package to eliminate controversies about election results: Rana Sohail

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Media Convener, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab, Rana Sohail has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled its promise of making electoral process transparent and the electoral reforms package passed by the joint session of the parliament would help eliminate controversies about the election results in future.

Felicitating the nine million overseas Pakistanis on getting the right to vote in the elections, he said that the PTI government had fulfilled its promise of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled another important promise made in its manifesto, he added.

He said, the joint setting of the parliament had passed unprecedented legislation and passed the bills linked with the basic rights of the citizens. PTI had laid a foundation of free, fair and transparent elections, he added.

The people had welcomed the Electoral Reforms Bill passed by the Parliament as this is another step of the incumbent government towards transparency in the electoral system. This would end the chances of rigging in the election process, he added.

He said the people would be provided relief as the government was striving hard to control inflation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a historic package to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

Under the Rs120 billion subsidy programme, eligible families would be able to purchase ghee, wheat flour and pulses at 30 per cent lower prices for the next six months, he added.

He said the PTI government had inherited a difficult economic situation and it worked day and night to bring the country out of economic crisis.

/395