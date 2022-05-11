Electoral reforms too essential for holding free,fair, transparent elections: Khawaja Asif

Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said electoral reforms were too essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said electoral reforms were too essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would not go in the general elections by leaving incomplete electoral reforms process.

The minister said former president Asif Ali Zardari had given right statement for holding the general elections and all political allied parties had consensus over the matter.

He said the government would go in the general elections after introducing electoral reforms in the country.

Replying to a question, he said his statement regarding appointment of the Army Chief was published without reference and context and he just replied to the question of a reporter.