UrduPoint.com

Electoral Reforms Too Essential For Holding Free,fair, Transparent Elections: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Electoral reforms too essential for holding free,fair, transparent elections: Khawaja Asif

Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said electoral reforms were too essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said electoral reforms were too essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would not go in the general elections by leaving incomplete electoral reforms process.

The minister said former president Asif Ali Zardari had given right statement for holding the general elections and all political allied parties had consensus over the matter.

He said the government would go in the general elections after introducing electoral reforms in the country.

Replying to a question, he said his statement regarding appointment of the Army Chief was published without reference and context and he just replied to the question of a reporter.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Army All Government

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 11 May 2022

4 minutes ago
 KP people reject Imran's farce of conspiracy lette ..

KP people reject Imran's farce of conspiracy letter: Marriyum Aurangzeb

4 minutes ago
 Builders forced to stop development works in 7 ho ..

Builders forced to stop development works in 7 housing schemes

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court sends plea against social med ..

Islamabad High Court sends plea against social media rules to NA speaker

4 minutes ago
 Fractionalization SECP makes high value illiquid a ..

Fractionalization SECP makes high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller in ..

23 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.