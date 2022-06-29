UrduPoint.com

Electoral Rolls Play Key Role In Holding Transparent Elections: DEC

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Electoral rolls play key role in holding transparent elections: DEC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Jhal Magsi Sikandar Ali Jamali has said that transparent electoral rolls have a fundamental and key role in holding transparent elections.

"With this in mind, the Election Commission of Pakistan periodically reviews the electoral rolls so that there is no room for error in the electoral rolls," he said while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that the Election Commission, like the rest of the country, has set up display centers in every district of Balochistan for the convenience of the people with regard to the revision of electoral rolls.

"25 display centers have been set up in Jhal Magsi district for the convenience of the people which have been functioning since May 21, 2022," he noted.

He urged the people of the district to check their vote data by sending their National Identity Card numbers to 8300 and to register, transfer and correct their vote in accordance with the law at the relevant display centers.

He further said that any leniency in the transparency of voter lists would not be tolerated.

