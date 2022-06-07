UrduPoint.com

Electoral Rolls Put Up At Display Centres

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Electoral rolls put up at Display Centres

KASUR, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commission Kasur has set up 289 Display centers for people to help them check their votes in the electoral lists.

District Election Officer Kasur, Muhammad Jameel while talking to APP said, "Provisional electoral rolls were already on display at the centers where people can check their Names, seek corrections, and submit their complaints" .

He further said that for the purpose forms 15,16,17 were provided in ample quantities at the Display Centers.

He urged masses to visit these centers and benefit from the facilities being offered.

The district election commissioner said that the centers would remain open on Saturday and Sunday also, adding that people could get correction of their details in the voters lists till June 19.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Kasur June Sunday From

Recent Stories

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

4 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

13 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.