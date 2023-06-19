Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, ECP says

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The last date of entry of vote, transfer, correction and removal is fixed at July 13, 2023 under Election Act 2017 section (1)39, this was announced by District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar for the awareness and information of the general public.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced this for the preparation for the general elections 2023. The District Election Commissioner has appealed to all political and social parties and the general public to send a message at 8300 for the information about his and family's votes.

The announcement said that in case of entry of vote, transfer, correction and removal, fill out forms 21, 22 and 23 at District Election Commissioner Officer Shaheed Benazirabad by July 13, 2023 and ensure the entry of vote at permanent or temporary address.