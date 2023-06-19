UrduPoint.com

Electoral Rolls To Be Frozen After July 13, ECP Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, ECP says

The last date of entry of vote, transfer, correction and removal is fixed at July 13, 2023 under Election Act 2017 section (1)39, this was announced by District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar for the awareness and information of the general public

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The last date of entry of vote, transfer, correction and removal is fixed at July 13, 2023 under Election Act 2017 section (1)39, this was announced by District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar for the awareness and information of the general public.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced this for the preparation for the general elections 2023. The District Election Commissioner has appealed to all political and social parties and the general public to send a message at 8300 for the information about his and family's votes.

The announcement said that in case of entry of vote, transfer, correction and removal, fill out forms 21, 22 and 23 at District Election Commissioner Officer Shaheed Benazirabad by July 13, 2023 and ensure the entry of vote at permanent or temporary address.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote July 2017 Family All Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited

Recent Stories

BISE Hyderabad announces HSC Part-I annual examina ..

BISE Hyderabad announces HSC Part-I annual examination postponed papers schedule ..

7 minutes ago
 Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath ..

Chairman, vice chairman District Council take oath

7 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any ..

US Judge Orders Trump, Lawyers Not To Release Any Materials in Classified Docume ..

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per t ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week ..

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 116 emergencies last week

7 minutes ago
 CS GB vows to reform education landscape of Pakist ..

CS GB vows to reform education landscape of Pakistan

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.