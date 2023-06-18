Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, says DEC

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain has urged the people to get their votes registered before July 13 as the electoral rolls will be frozen after the date.

In a statement on Sunday, DEC asked the people of Mirpurkhas to register, transfer and validate their votes before July 13 and can contact the district Election Commission office Mirpurkhas.

In this regard, especially women, transgender and persons with disability are requested to check their votes through SMS by sending their National Identity Card number to 8300, if any kind of correction is required they can contact the office of the District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas.