Electoral Rolls Verification Begins

Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:05 PM

Electoral rolls verification begins

The door-to-door voters verification and authentication campaign, in order to include the names of new CNIC holders in electoral rolls, commenced from November 7 to continue till December 6 across the district, said spokesperson for District Election Commission Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The door-to-door voters verification and authentication campaign, in order to include the Names of new CNIC holders in electoral rolls, commenced from November 7 to continue till December 6 across the district, said spokesperson for District Election Commission Okara.

However, he urged the people to cooperate fully with ECP staff during the audit process to ensure accuracy and registration of their votes.

"This exercise is aimed to prepare error-free electoral rolls before the next elections", he said.

For more information people can contact the office of District Election Commission Okara, the spokesperson added.

