UrduPoint.com

Electoral Rolls Verification Drive Starts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Electoral Rolls verification drive starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The door-to-door voters' verification and authentication campaign has commenced across the country from Sunday.

The first phase of the verification campaign would continue till December 6.

Registration powers have been given to a total of 142 officers including 42 in Punjab, 30 in Sindh, 35 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 34 in the Balochistan province for updating electoral rolls for next general elections of 2023.

Likewise, as many as 2,065 Assistant Registration Officers have been posted to assist registration officers.

The second phase of electoral rolls' verification would commence from January 26 next year and continue till March, 11, 2022.

All provincial election commissioners has been assigned the task to oversee all stages of the revision of electoral rolls in their respective provinces.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The public could also use the opportunity to register their complaints for corrections in the list, transfer of their votes to a permanent or temporary address written in their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC).

The voters could add their Names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere. The review officers would decide about the authenticity of voter lists' objections in their respective areas.

ECP also asked the people to ensure getting their CNIC - a prerequisite for registration as a voter and exercising their right to franchise.

According to ECP, a person who was in the service of Pakistan could apply to the registration officer for enrollment in the electoral area in which he temporarily resided for being in the service of Pakistan and the facility was also available to his spouse and children.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to its service 8300.

/395

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan January March December Sunday SMS All From

Recent Stories

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

51 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.