Electoral Symbols Allotted To 14 Contestants

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:44 PM

Electoral symbols allotted to 14 contestants

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday allotted electoral symbols to fourteen contestants of upcoming local government's elections in two tehsils of the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) ::Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday allotted electoral symbols to fourteen contestants of upcoming local government's elections in two tehsils of the district.

According to a notification issued by ECP, six candidates would contest from tehsil Nawagai while eight persons would contest from tehsil Khar.

The name of six candidates from tehsil Nawagai were included Dr Khalilur Rehman of PTI, Lateef Jan of Jamate Islami, and three independent candidates Rahimdad, Samiullah and Mohammad Ibrahim.

Similarly the eight contestants of tehsil Khar were Luqman Khan of PTI, Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed of Jamate Islami, Said Bakhtzada Jan of PPP, Said Badshah from JUIF, Siddiqui Akbar of ANP, Waheed Khan of PMLN, and two independent candidates Mumtaz Ahmed Jan and Mohammad Nazeer.

